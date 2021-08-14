Couple held for running fake degree certificate racket

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The CCB police have arrested a couple over charges of issuing fake degree certificates to students. A preliminary probe revealed that they have provided such certificates to over 500 people, charging Rs 25,000-2 lakh for each.

Mukesh Uppal and his wife Ruhi Uppal, who were arrested, hail from Punjab. They were running an ITI on the city’s outskirts. They had allegedly floated Sridivya Jyothi Education Trust in T Dasarahalli and were offering fake certificates from universities.

Police said after receiving information, they obtained a search warrant and raided four locations, during which, they seized over 200 fake certificates issued in the name of three private universities.

“It is found that people had approached them seeking certificates for BCom, MCom, MBA, BTech, MTech, and other courses in the name of Rabindranath Tagore University, Bangalore University and Kuvempu University. The couple are now into police custody,” an official said.