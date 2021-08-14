Independence Day celebrations must in schools, but without students

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Independence Day will be celebrated on school premises, but without students this year. The Department of Public Instruction (DPI) has made celebrations mandatory, and in line with all safety measures and Covid-19 protocol.

Schools are to share videos of celebrations with students online. Students, who are not yet allowed to attend physical classes, will not be allowed to participate in the I-Day programme either, it read. On the other hand, teachers, School Development Committee heads, members and head teachers, along with other citizens are encouraged to participate in the celebrations.

However, after Independence Day, students will have to participate in debates on the significance of the day, quiz and various competitions on nationalism online, to learn the importance of freedom fighters and the struggle to attain Independence.

Rules of the day

1. Large congregations to be avoided

2. Public not allowed

3.Social distance to be maintained

4. Liquor bottles not to be carried inside