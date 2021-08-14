STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Three held for torching Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy’s SUVs

The accused have been identified as Sagar (19), a resident of Garvebavipalya near Madiwala, Sridhar (20) of Begur and Naveen (22) of Bandepalya.

Published: 14th August 2021 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a swift operation, the South- East Division police arrested three persons who set fire to two SUVs belonging to Bommanahalli BJP MLA Satish Reddy in the early hours of Thursday. While the motive is yet to be established, it is said that the trio committed the act as one of them was not given an opportunity to meet the MLA on two occasions and they were upset that Reddy was not helping the poor.

The accused have been identified as Sagar (19), a resident of Garvebavipalya near Madiwala, Sridhar (20) of Begur and Naveen (22) of Bandepalya. All three are said to be unemployed. City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant told the media on Friday that there were no clues about the accused, but the police conducted a detailed technical investigation and zeroed in on a bike that was used by the accused.

“The police teams had verified visuals captured by hundreds of CCTV cameras in the locality. It was found that the accused had escaped on a bike after committing the offence. The image of that visual was enlarged to get the registration number,” the Police Commissioner said.

MLA suspects larger plot in car burning

Pant said, “The police teams were searching for the vehicle to trace the accused. Around 7 pm on Friday, one of the accused was found riding the vehicle. He was nabbed and based on his information, two others were picked up. The accused are being questioned about their motive.

During the initial inquiry, it was found that one of the accused had tried to meet the MLA on two occasions but he was not given an opportunity and this was also a reason for them to target the MLA. The background of the accused is being verified.”

Sources said the accused revealed that they were upset that the MLA, who moved around in luxury cars, was not helping the poor. Meanwhile, MLA Reddy said that the three arrested youngsters are not from his area and suspected that they were used by those with vested interest to target him and others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bommanahalli Satish Reddy
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp