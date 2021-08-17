Bengaluru elderly couple injured in LPG blast

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An elderly couple sustained burn injuries in a LPG gas cylinder blast inside their house on Sunday night. Suryanarayana Shetty (74), and his wife Pushwathamma (71) sustained burn injuries and their house was partially damaged. The blast also shattered the window panes of the adjacent house.

The FSL officials conducted a spot inspection and concluded that the blast occurred due to domestic gas leak and electric short circuit, the police said. The injured were rushed to a private hospital and their condition is stable. Their son, who stays on the ground floor, was unhurt. A senior police officer said that the incident occurred around 1.30 am. The neighbours rushed to the house to douse the fire and alerted the fire and emergency service. A police team, along with FSL experts, conducted a spot inspection.