STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bollywood and Beyond

That most commercial music in India stems from Bollywood is a fact.

Published: 17th August 2021 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

Picture for representational purpose only

By Bindu & Ambi Subramaniam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: That most commercial music in India stems from Bollywood is a fact.  Most estimates place the money earned from Hindi film music at 80% of the entire country’s music revenue!  Revenue aside, Bollywood music has so often been the music that has caught the nation’s imagination, making people laugh and cry along with their favourite superstars.  It’s completely secondary that many of the said superstars sing with the same voice, and in the early days of Bollywood, people may not even know what the actual singer would look like.  

In Bollywood movies, songs are integral to the plot, pushing the story forward in some way, and of course a well-placed item song can do wonders for box office collections.  Most film songs use the language as its spoken - colloquial Hindi sometimes with elements of Urdu, Punjabi, English and other languages.

We’ve heard many Indie musicians refer to it as ‘Big Bad Bollywood’, the thing that is suppressing new and fresh music from coming out, but the truth is, Bollywood is not just a genre in and of itself but is encompasses all other genres too.  When a trend or style of music becomes popular, it finds its way into Bollywood.  From bhangra to rap, to classical, to devotional, to ballads to Rabindra sangeet, to blues to rock, Bollywood has had it all in different times and spaces.  Bollywood trends change and new patterns emerge, but the industry has remained strong for a very long time and isn’t going anywhere in the near future.  

Being a Bollywood singer isn’t an easy thing.  You need to be able to sing songs across ranges and genres and learn them very quickly.  You need to be able to take a music director’s idea and make it your own, while still representing the actor who will be portraying the song on the screen.  

For those to aspire to be Bollywood singers, there is no surefire way to enter the industry (though reality shows may claim to be the way - just look at how many contestants are churned out every year and see how many are able to make careers in the industry).  It is, however, very helpful, if you want to have a sustained career in Bollywood (or elsewhere) to have a strong foundation in some style of music.  Many of the top Bollywood singers have a background in Indian classical music and insist that regular practice and skill building is critical.

Bindu & Ambi Subramaniam

(The authors run SaPa - the Subramaniam Academy of Performing Arts)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp