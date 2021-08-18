STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Five foreign inmates flee women’s home 

Five women foreign nationals, who were detained at the State Home for Women and were to be deported, allegedly hoodwinked the staff and escaped, in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Published: 18th August 2021 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five women foreign nationals, who were detained at the State Home for Women and were to be deported, allegedly hoodwinked the staff and escaped, in the wee hours of Tuesday. Another woman, however, fractured her leg after she lost balance and fell. Police said two of the women are from Congo, while the three others are Nigerians. 

“Around 15 women were detained during a special drive conducted by the East division police recently. The women were charged with violating the Foreigners’ Act as they were found to be staying in the country illegally. Hence, they were detained at Santwana Kendra, a state-run women’s home. The city police had taken up the matter with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office to deport them,” the police said.

The incident took place at around 2.30 am when the women asked the staff for some drinking water. “When the staff went to get water, the six women escaped from the room. Using a ladder and a metal bar, they scaled the security wall, which is about 10 feet and has barbed wire at the top, and escaped. While five fled, the other woman lost balance and fell, fracturing her leg,” the police said.

“We have shared the pictures of the escapees with the airport, railway, and bus stations,” the Siddapura police, who have registered a case, said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Civil Surgeon further added that all three students had mild infection without any symptoms. (File photo| EPS)
COVID: Lack of internet forces Karnataka village students to study on hills, each day
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp