Five foreign inmates flee women’s home 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five women foreign nationals, who were detained at the State Home for Women and were to be deported, allegedly hoodwinked the staff and escaped, in the wee hours of Tuesday. Another woman, however, fractured her leg after she lost balance and fell. Police said two of the women are from Congo, while the three others are Nigerians.

“Around 15 women were detained during a special drive conducted by the East division police recently. The women were charged with violating the Foreigners’ Act as they were found to be staying in the country illegally. Hence, they were detained at Santwana Kendra, a state-run women’s home. The city police had taken up the matter with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office to deport them,” the police said.

The incident took place at around 2.30 am when the women asked the staff for some drinking water. “When the staff went to get water, the six women escaped from the room. Using a ladder and a metal bar, they scaled the security wall, which is about 10 feet and has barbed wire at the top, and escaped. While five fled, the other woman lost balance and fell, fracturing her leg,” the police said.

“We have shared the pictures of the escapees with the airport, railway, and bus stations,” the Siddapura police, who have registered a case, said.