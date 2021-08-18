STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Door-to-door survey in Bengaluru finds 19k people with ILI/ SARI symptoms

1,909 test Covid+ve; mobile clinic carrying out checks, village & ward task forces formed 

Published: 18th August 2021 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 02:24 PM

covid testing

Photo | Shriram B N

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a sign that a door-to-door survey to identify potential Covid-19 cases is working, Bengaluru Urban district officials have identified 18,669 symptomatic people having Influenza Like Illness or Severe Acute Respiratory Infection. This is as per data available between June 1 and August 15, excluding Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike limits.

Of these, 1,909 persons tested Covid-positive after undergoing RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests. The Covid mobile clinic team, called ‘Vaidyara Nade Halliya Kade’ referred 1,602 patients to home isolation, 241 patients to Covid Care Centres and 66 patients to Dedicated Covid Health Centres.

“A team of ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, Primary Health Centre doctor, teacher, revenue department official and rural development official conduct the door-to-door survey. They enquire about any Covid symptoms, and a testing team accompanying them conducts tests on the spot. Based on facilities at home, they are advised home isolation and given a medical kit,” said Bengaluru Urban DC J Manjunath.

If patients do not have the required facilities, they are referred to the nearest CCC or government hospital. Village level task forces and ward level task forces have also been formed to keep tabs on the situation.
Areas with the maximum number of positive cases are Bidarahalli with 195 patients, Rajanukunte 145, Kodathi 139, Halanayakanahalli 138 and Kaggalipura 127 patients.

Areas with the maximum number of symptomatic people (ILI/SARI) were found in Sonnenahalli, with 2,630 cases, Tavarekere 1,789 cases, Mandur 1,367 cases, Hesaraghatta 1,004 cases, Sulikere 963 cases and Hebbagodi 914 cases. Bengaluru Urban covers Hebbagodi, Madanayakanahalli, Anekal, Attibele, Bommasandra, Chandapura, Jigani, Chikkabanavara and Hunasamaranahalli. Their target is 5,000 tests per day, and the team is conducting around 7,500 tests a day. 

