Travel leading to spike in Covid cases, says BBMP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Most of the Covid positive cases from the city are being reported from the outskirts, and a majority of them have either travel history or have come in contact with those who had travelled, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said on Tuesday.

He said that more cases and containment zones are in the suburbs, like Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli. While citizens are moving around for economic activities, others must avoid going to crowded marketplaces, unless absolutely necessary, he said.

BBMP health officials said this is becoming a trend, and has become a matter of worry. Triaging has shown that most of those who were tested have a travel history and were carriers of the virus.