BBMP steps up Covid fight amid spike

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the wake of spike in Covid cases in apartment complexes and increasing number of containment zones, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has revised its guidelines for resident welfare associations, apartment complexes and housing societies. The civic body is also enforcing certain measures to prevent crowding in markets and has issued rules for the upcoming Gowri-Ganesha festival and Muharram.

As per the revised guidelines for apartments, those returning from Kerala or Maharashtra must carry a negative RT-PCR test report, not older than 72 hours, irrespective of vaccination. If not, they will have to undergo a test here and remain in quarantine till the result is declared.

The order also mandates that all interstate and international travellers with any symptoms have to undergo tests and remain in isolation till the results are declared. Earlier, the test was mandatory for interstate travel.

There is some relaxation for vendor services, couriers and delivery services as they can now have access till the lift lobby of the ground floor. Earlier, they were prohibited from entering the gates of apartment complexes. Residents must ensure that there is no crowding. In containment zones, drop-off or pick-up will be restricted to entry points.

Providors of essential and emergency services like gas, medical, plumbing, water supply and civil works will be allowed entry, adhering to all Covid norms. Health officials will also put up home quarantine posters and RWAs should report anyone found with symptoms, or having a travel history and help the officials in contact tracing, testing and triaging.

In market places, the civic body is implementing stern measures with an eye on upcoming festivals. The Chief Commissioner said that 50 teams of marshals, home guards and police will patrol the city and not just penalise people violating Covid norms, but also have the power to enforce rules based on the ground situation.

“Since Covid is a fast-spreading infection, people should avoid going even to restaurants in groups. They should isolate themselves as much as possible,” he said.

MARKETS

Rs 250 fine for not wearing masks

Marshals, health inspectors will ensure social distancing

Shops, restaurants and malls must ensure everyone wears masks and maintains social distance

Surprise visits to shops, restaurants, market and malls

Commercial establishments must be shut during curfew hours

MUHARRAM

Setting up alam/panja in public places restricted

No prayer meetings, processions from August 12-20

Alam/panja and Tajiya should be seen from distance

Any type of assembly at vacant plot/ cemetery restricted

Those aged 60+ and below 10 years should offer prayers at home

Prayers not allowed in any other public places apart from mosques

Masks, social distancing of 6-ft, thermal screening, sanitizers must

GOWRI-GANESHA

Celebrate in a simple manner at home

No installing idols in public places

Processions/entertainment programmes barred

Idols should be immersed at homes, designated kalyanis, mobile tanks

Regular sanitisation at temples

Masks, 6-ft social distancing, thermal screening, sanitizers must