STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Unnerving movements

Brachial plexus injuries, usually  seen at birth, can either be temporary or chronic in nature

Published: 19th August 2021 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Bharath Kadadi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Is my baby moving fine? This is a question every caregivers ask about their baby’s movements. Since the initial few days are important for the baby’s growth and movements, caregivers should monitor the hand and leg functions closely. In some cases, it is noticed that the baby is unable to move one side of the arm, wrist and fingers. This condition is commonly known as Brachial Plexus Injury. This injury is usually seen at birth, occurring in about 1 to 3 births out of 1,000.

Brachial plexus is a group of nerves derived from the nervous roots in the cervical and the upper trunk, which are sections of the spinal cord. They stretch through the shoulders and down the arms of the nerves rooted in the neck. These nerves control the movements of your wrist, hands and arms. Babies are generally vulnerable to the brachial plexus nerves on their shoulder at birth.

Predominant causes 

  •  Large gestational size
  •  Breech birth
  • Prolonged or difficult labour
  •  Vacuum- or forceps-assisted delivery
  •  Twin or multiple pregnancy
  •  Maternal diabetes
  •  History of a prior delivery resulting in brachial plexus birth injury

Symptoms 
1 Severe pain in shoulders or arms
2Arm may appear to be limp or paralysed
3Decreased movement or sensation in the upper extremity
Babies are rarely in pain, owing to the fact that their nerves operate differently from adults. Only about 4% of babies appear to be in acute discomfort. 
Incontrast, an adult may sustain a traumatic brachial plexus damage as a result of an accident or sports collision.

Treatment
Brachial plexus injuries do not usually necessitate treatment. Some people, particularly babies born with a brachial plexus birth damage or adults with neuropraxia, recover without therapy. However, in other cases, the injury can take weeks or months to heal.

When to undergo surgery
If your kid’s health has not improved after three months of occupational therapy, it is imperative to contact a paediatric neurologist at first. In cases where extra procedures or surgery may be necessary, a hand surgeon trained by in brachial plexus surgery is to be contacted to assess the situation. If the injury has occurred during birth, the best time for surgery is when the child is between 4 to 9 months.

(The writer is consultant - hand, wrist and microvascular surgery, orthopaedics, Manipal Hospitals, Malleswaram)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp