Senior citizens to take water bill protest online

The crux of the issue is that the water bill including arrears and interest amount to be paid by all the families since 2013 comes to Rs 93 lakh.

Published: 20th August 2021 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 11:04 AM

The two protesters outside the Indiranagar BWSSB office on Thursday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The protest by two senior citizens outside different water board offices on behalf of residents of Kallahalli BDA Flats Phase-I and II, over their exorbitant water bills, concluded on Thursday with no resolution. They now plan to take their campaign online.

The crux of the issue is that the water bill including arrears and interest amount to be paid by all the families since 2013 comes to Rs 93 lakh. However, the residents claim that their water bill charges are only Rs 27 lakh, out of which they have already paid Rs 26 lakh. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, president of Kallahalli BDA Flats IInd Phase, R Muralidharan said, “We protested outside the office at HAL IInd Stage, CMH Road and at Cauvery Bhavan by distributing pamphlets. I was told of a possibility of meeting the BWSSB chairman to discuss the issue later this month.” 

He further added that nothing concrete emerged out of the protest. “We now plan to take our campaign online by uploading videos on YouTube and using other social media platforms to ensure we get justice,” he said. Despite repeated calls in this connection, no one from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board responded.

