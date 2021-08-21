STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Festive feast 

The lavish spread for Onam sadhya is something many of us look forward to. Here are some recipes that you can try and add to your home-made sadhya menu this weekend

Published: 21st August 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Anamika Nambiar (@themindfulwhisker)

By Express News Service

-Soumya Gopi (@soumyagopi)

Pineapple Pradhaman

Ingredients:
Finely chopped pineapple - 500 gm
Jaggery - 350 gm
Water - 1/4 cup
Coconut milk (1st extract) - 1 cup
Thin coconut milk( 2nd extract) - 2 cups
Sago - 1/4 cup (soak for 15 mins)
Clarified butter/ Ghee - 4 tbsp
Cardamon powder - 1/2 tsp
Dry ginger powder - 1/4 tsp
Cashew nuts, raisins, coconut bits - 1 tbsp each

Method:
In a heavy-bottomed pan, heat ghee and fry the nuts, raisins, and coconut bits till the colour changes to golden brown, and keep it aside.
In the same pan, add the chopped pineapple and fry till it turns slightly brown. Turn off the flame; after it cools down, take out 3/4th portion of fried pineapple and grind it to a fine paste.
Heat the pan, add the ground pineapple mix to the chunks and fry for a minute.
Boil the sago with the required amount of water. In a pan, add jaggery with 1/4 cup of water and bring it to a boil.
Strain the jaggery syrup and add it to the pineapple mix. Combine it well. Add boiled sago at this point.
When jaggery starts boiling, add the second extract of coconut milk. Cook for 5 minutes and add powdered cardamom and dry ginger powder.
Keep the flame on low and add the first extract and turn off the flame.
Garnish the pradhaman with fried nuts, raisins, and coconut pieces.

Avial

Ingredients:
Carrot -1
Green beans - 4
Yam - ¼ cup
Raw banana - ¼ cup
Drumstick - 1
Ash gourd - ¼ cup
Turmeric - ½ tsp
Freshly grated coconut - ½ cup
Cumin seeds - ¼ tsp
Yoghurt - 1 cup
Green chilies - 2
Salt
A few sprigs of curry leaves
Coconut oil - 3 tbsp

Method
Cut all the vegetables into 2-inch batons. Marinate the vegetables in turmeric, coconut oil, curry leaves and salt. Let this sit for 15 minutes.
Boil the vegetables with 
salt in medium flame. No need to add plenty of water. Close the pan with a lid and allow the vegetables to cook gently in the moisture released through steaming.
Coarsely blend coconut, cumin seeds and chili powder. Pour this paste into the vegetables and allow it to cook for some time. Stir intermittently.
Allow it to rest for a while, then add in the freshly beaten curd with some salt. Toss well to combine.
Drizzle some coconut oil and curry leaves over.

Puli Inji

Ingredients
Tamarind - 1 lime-sized piece
Ginger - 100 gm
Green chilli - 7 nos
Jaggery- 150 gm
Roasted red rice - 50 gm
Chilli powder - 1 tsp
Turmeric - 1 pinch
Fenugreek powder - 1 tsp

Method
Soak the tamarind in water and make a pulp, sieve it into a mud pot or kadai, mix chili powder and turmeric salt, and cook.
Fine chop the ginger and fry it nicely in coconut oil, cut the green chilies into round pieces and fry that up as well.
Add these to the cooked tamarind and continue to cook. Add the jaggery to this and boil.
Dry roast the raw red rice and let it cool. Powder it in a mixer grinder and add to the mixture and cook till you get the required consistency; it shouldn’t.
be too watery. Garnish with spluttered mustard seeds, curry leaves and red chilies.
-Tresa Francis (@papadum_and_some_)

India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

