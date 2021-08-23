STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Bengaluru clocks positivity rate of under 1 per cent for over 40 days 

With Covid cases steadily decreasing in the state, Bengaluru’s positivity rate has consistently remained below 1 per cent over the past 40 days. 

Published: 23rd August 2021 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 02:18 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers collecting swab samples for Covid-19 test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU : With Covid cases steadily decreasing in the state, Bengaluru’s positivity rate has consistently remained below 1 per cent over the past 40 days.  According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), from July 12 to August 21, the positivity rate of the city has been less than 1 per cent. Back on July 12, the positivity rate was 0.62 per cent and July 18 saw a drop at 0.55 per cent, July 24, saw the lowest positivity rate with only 0.27 per cent. 

Going by zone-wise positivity rate for the last week, Mahadevapura zone has 0.63 per cent positivity rate followed by Bommanahalli at 0.59 per cent, Rajarajeshwari Nagar with 0.50 per cent, Yelahanka at 0.45 per cent, South zone and East zone with 0.42 per cent and 0.40 per cent  and West and Dasarahalli zone at 0.24 per cent each. 

The positivity rate is nothing but the number of positives per 100 tests. Bengaluru’s average single day testing has been between 50,000-60,000 tests. Until August 20, the city has conducted over 1,79,29,475 tests. The experts attributed the low number of cases and low positivity rate to the high vaccination carried out in the city. Dr C N Manjunath, Director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology, State Nodal Officer for Covid testing said, “Karnataka’s daily count of Covid cases is around 1500. It is static.

We have been seeing a spike in cases in districts like Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Mysuru, however, Bengaluru’s cases have remained low. It could be the natural course of the virus, wherein we see a reduction in numbers after four months of the peak stage. This time we saw the peak during May and now we have to see how it goes on till October and November.” 

The scare was with Kerala and Maharashtra recording more numbers of cases, with both bordering our districts. The state government has taken strict action near borders. He further added that the highest number of vaccinations have been carried out in Bengaluru and also the testing was high. “People should follow all Covid protocols to ensure that cases are low,” he added. 

Randeep D, Special Commissioner, BBMP said,  “Strict containment measures have ensured that cases don’t increase in the district. Marshals have been deployed in markets and they are also conducting random tests in the crowded areas of the city. The RWAs have also cooperated well with us.”
Bengaluru is second in the country in terms of vaccine coverage. First is Delhi with 1,22,31,840 inoculations, followed by Bengaluru with 96,16,935, Mumbai at third spot with 86,65,037. 

Comments

