STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Pegasus snoopgate, an attack on electoral process’

The Pegasus snoopgate is not just about violating an individual’s privacy but an attack on the integrity of the electoral process, said senior journalist Siddharth Varadarajan on Sunday.

Published: 23rd August 2021 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 02:19 AM   |  A+A-

'The Wire' editor Siddharth Varadarajan

'The Wire' editor Siddharth Varadarajan (Photo | Siddharth Varadarajan Facebook)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Pegasus snoopgate is not just about violating an individual’s privacy but an attack on the integrity of the electoral process, said senior journalist Siddharth Varadarajan on Sunday.

He was speaking as a panelist in an online discussion on ‘Pegasus Aftermath: Democracy under Attack; Surveillance and a subservient News Media’, organised by the Gauri Memorial Trust and Citizens for Justice and Peace.

“Targeting somebody like Prashant Kishor in the middle of the West Bengal election campaign where he is advising Mamata Banerjee and the TMC and the government or one of its associates authorising the tapping of his phone to my mind is an assault on the integrity of the electoral process. This is an attack not just on an individual’s privacy, but also an assault on the entire electorate of West Bengal,” he opined.

These are corrupt electoral practices to gain an undue advantage by installing spyware in an opponent’s phone, he said. “There is an attack on media freedom. A free press is one of the vital elements of democracy. Not just the media, there is pressure on universities, human rights defenders and social movements. There is an attempt to curtail the rights of their freedom.” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pegasus snoopgate Siddharth Varadarajan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp