STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Stay home or meet friends? Bangalore students confused

While some want to go back to school, others are still worried about the prevailing Covid situation

Published: 23rd August 2021 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 01:57 AM   |  A+A-

Many parents are not comfortable with sending their children to schools yet.

Many parents are not comfortable with sending their children to schools yet.

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Students of Classes 9 to 12 are divided over attending school from Monday. While some are looking at it as an opportunity to start socialising with their friends again after a gap of over a year, others are worried about the risks involved with the Covid situation yet to settle down.

Priya PS of the Bangalore Student Community felt that it was not a good idea to reopen schools at a time when the third wave is looming. “Attending offline classes at this time is risky, considering that the students are not vaccinated. Many of them are paranoid,” she said. 

Nandan SB, a Class 12 student at an international school, said that many parents are not comfortable with sending their children to schools yet. His school has sent a form to parents on reopening of schools. “I personally like schools reopening as online classes are not as effective as offline,” he said.

Another student said that her school has informed them that they will continue with online classes for the next month at least, and has not given any instructions on starting offline classes. “I think it’s better for students because, we are all below 18 years of age, and have not been vaccinated. Now with the emergence of the new Delta variant, it is safer for students to continue with online classes,” she said.

Students are divided between those willing to attend physical classes and those who aren’t. “It’s a mix of both. For safety reasons, they don’t want to, but since we’ve all been at home for over a year now we want to go back,” said Dhwani Mohanty of the Bangalore Student Community.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangalore Students
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp