Railways honours keyman for saving boy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager Shyam Singh on Monday felicitated keyman Kawadi Manjappa and senior section engineer (Pathway Department) Alok Ranjan Das for saving a nine-year-old boy who had fallen from a moving train onto the railway tracks.

The boy had fallen from the Hassan-Yesvantpur DEMU train in the mid-section between D Samudravalli and Shanthigrama stations along the Hassan-Bengaluru section around 3 pm on August 22. His parents travelling with him were not aware about it.

The boy had suffered head injuries. The keyman immediately took him to the government hospital after the train stopped at Shanthigrama station. He also informed the station master there and his superior Das, the release added.

Das asked all on-duty station managers to make announcements about it at each station. The parents heard about it and alighted at Thippasandra railway station, more than 100 km from where the boy fell down.