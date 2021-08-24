STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Railways honours keyman for saving boy

Das asked all on-duty station managers to make announcements about it at each station.

Published: 24th August 2021 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru DRM Shyam Singh felicitates keyman Kawadi Manjappa.

Bengaluru DRM Shyam Singh felicitates keyman Kawadi Manjappa.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager Shyam Singh on Monday felicitated keyman Kawadi Manjappa and senior section engineer (Pathway Department) Alok Ranjan Das for saving a nine-year-old boy who had fallen from a moving train onto the railway tracks.

The boy had fallen from the Hassan-Yesvantpur DEMU train in the mid-section between D Samudravalli and Shanthigrama stations along the Hassan-Bengaluru section around 3 pm on August 22. His parents travelling with him were not aware about it. 

The boy had suffered head injuries. The keyman immediately took him to the government hospital  after the train stopped at Shanthigrama station. He also informed the station master there and his superior Das, the release added.  

Das asked all on-duty station managers to make announcements about it at each station. The parents heard about it and alighted at Thippasandra railway station, more than 100 km from where the boy fell down. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bengaluru Railways
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp