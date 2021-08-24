Snack unit boiler explodes, chars two workers to death

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two workers were charred to death, while three -- including two women -- suffered burns, following a boiler explosion at a condiments manufacturing unit, at Gopalapura on Magadi Main Road, on Monday afternoon.The incident caused a loud bang which was heard throughout the locality. Fire and Emergency personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire in a two-and-half-hour operation.

The deceased have been identified as Manish Kumar (21) and Sourav (20), from Bihar, while the injured are Dhanalakshmi (52), Shanti (40), and Sachin, who owns the unit. They were shifted to the burns ward of Victoria Hospital, and their condition is said to be critical, police said.A senior police officer said that Sachin runs MM Food Products along with partner Vijay Mehta. It is reported that the facility had ignored safety measures during work hours.

The blast, which occurred around 1.30 pm, was so intense that it threw parts of machinery in different directions, shattering the ceiling. The FSL experts have found that a leak in the boiler could have caused the blast, however, it is investigating further. Meanwhile, Magadi Road police have booked the factory owner and manager for negligence. The unit is into manufacturing of snacks and other food products.

