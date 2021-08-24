STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Snack unit boiler explodes, chars two workers to death

The blast, which occurred around 1.30 pm, was so intense that it threw parts of machinery in different directions, shattering the ceiling.

A police officer at the unit where a boiler burst in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two workers were charred to death, while three -- including two women -- suffered burns, following a boiler explosion at a condiments  manufacturing unit, at Gopalapura on Magadi Main Road, on Monday afternoon.The incident caused a loud bang which was heard throughout the locality. Fire and Emergency personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire in a two-and-half-hour operation.

The deceased have been identified as Manish Kumar (21) and Sourav (20), from Bihar, while the injured are Dhanalakshmi (52), Shanti (40), and Sachin, who owns the unit. They were shifted to the burns ward of Victoria Hospital, and their condition is said to be critical, police said.A senior police officer said that Sachin runs MM Food Products along with partner Vijay Mehta. It is reported that the facility had ignored safety measures during work hours. 

The blast, which occurred around 1.30 pm, was so intense that it threw parts of machinery in different directions, shattering the ceiling. The FSL experts have found that a leak in the boiler could have caused the blast, however, it is investigating further. Meanwhile, Magadi Road police have booked the factory owner and manager for negligence. The unit is into manufacturing of snacks and other food products.

 Similar accidents

  • July 2018: Three engineers died due to asphyxiation, while another had a narrow escape, when they were checking a gas leak from a boiler at a medical equipment factory at Harohalli Industrial area in Kanakapura. 
  • April 2017: Two workers were charred to death after an accidental fire broke out in a furniture unit at Old Guddadahalli on Mysuru Road. Goods worth a few lakhs were gutted, while 10 members of a joint family were rescued by firemen.
  • April 2016: A 28-year-old woman was charred to death, while four others escaped with burns, after a fire broke out at a chemical godown in Seegehalli Gate on Magadi Road. The godown owner had allegedly stocked chemicals there illegally.
