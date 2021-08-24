Working on the body? Don’t neglect your skin

Misha Rajani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Physical workouts are great for the body and mind, but only taking care of the physique isn’t enough to stay healthy. A workout session causes sweating and accumulation of dust and bacteria on the skin, causing skin problems. Dr P Swapna Priya, a dermatologist, cosmetologist and trichologist, points out that sweat causes bacteria and dust to seep into the skin. “Working out not only causes sweat but also leads to dehydration of the skin. This is why it is important to have a good workout skincare routine to prevent acne, reduce irritation and sunburns, and improve hydration,” she says.

Model and fitness enthusiast Tanvi Akaanksha Koppineedi suggests washing the face with a facial mist will help refresh the skin. “If you are working indoors, you can use a light moisturiser but if you are working outdoors you should use sunscreen. Before you begin your workout, apply moisturiser and lip balm so that your lips aren’t chapped after a workout,” she says.

Skincare tips Pre-workout

Cleanse: Wash your face before you start working out, this will make you feel relaxed and fresh. Take off all makeup as it blocks pores and sweat glands, which makes it hard for your skin to breathe

Moisturise: Sweating can dehydrate your skin. To avoid this, apply a moisture. This will smoothen the texture of your skin. You can also use a serum as it helps refresh the face

SPF protection: If you are working out in the sun, apply a sunscreen as this will prevent sunburn. Remember to reapply if you are in the heat for more than an hour as the sunscreen evaporates

Deodorise: Spray a deodorant or antiperspirant on your underarms and neck to avoid bacteria and fungal infections

During workout

Do not touch the face: While working out, you may come in contact with dust and bacteria through the equipment used. Touching your face with sweaty and dirty hands could lead to breakouts and skin problems

Avoid rubbing your face against your clothes as it is unhygienic and can lead to rashes and itching

Hydrate: Drink adequate water

Post-workout

Cleanse: Remember to always wash your face with a cleanser after working out as sweat and facial oil leads clog pores and causes breakouts

Cool off: Taking a shower not only cools the skin, but also washes away the sweat and closes the pores. Don’t forget to moisturise after bathing. It will soothe the skin