STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Civic body polls by year-end likely

Process of delimitation and reservation of wards expected to be completed in a few weeks 
 

Published: 25th August 2021 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If all goes well, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections for 243 wards will be conducted by this year-end. The process of delimitation and reservation of wards is expected to be completed in a few weeks. 

The term of the BBMP council with 198 wards ended in September last year, and in December, the BBMP Joint Select Committee, headed by BJP MLA S Raghu, submitted its recommendations favouring 243 wards. Following this, the process of delimitation had started.

“So far, we conducted two to three meetings on the delimitation. There is a demand from MLAs of constituencies located on the city outskirts to include more villages in the BBMP, and we are working on it. We are hoping to complete this process soon,’’ said a senior official of the Urban Development Department (UDD). 

When contacted, Rakesh Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (UDD) and BBMP Administrator, said that there will be some clarity on the delimitation in a week’s time. Basavanagudi MLA Ravi Subramanya, who was part of the committee, said that the delimitation process is expected to be completed by September-end and it will be uploaded in the public domain. 

“Once this is done, objections will be called for, and we are hoping that the elections will be held by the year-end,’’ he added. The Opposition Congress has been blaming the ruling BJP for the delay in holding elections. 

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission, which is keen on holding the polls, will file a petition before the Supreme Court. In December 2020, the Karnataka High Court had directed the state government to conduct elections for 198 wards within six weeks, but state government filed a petition before the Supreme Court stressing on the new BBMP Act that includes 243 wards. The SEC has filed its objection. 

TIMELINE

March 2020: BBMP Bill tabled in the House

August 2020:  State government constitutes 20-member Joint  Select Committee

September 2020: Term of BBMP Councillors with 198 ward ends

December 2020: BBMP Bill passed in the House. Allows increase in number  of wards and proposes 30-month Mayoral term

January 2021: Governor gives nod to the bill increasing the number of wards from 198 to 243

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Civic body polls BBMP
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp