KSTDC staffers throw garbage down Nandi Hills, made to clean up

Two KSTDC hotel staffers were caught on camera throwing garbage down the cliff of Nandi Hills, by members of a volunteer group in Chikkaballapur recently.

Published: 25th August 2021 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

A video that has gone viral shows KSTDC employee dumping garbage down the cliff | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two KSTDC hotel staffers were caught on camera throwing garbage down the cliff of Nandi Hills, by members of a volunteer group in Chikkaballapur recently. The video, which has gone viral, left the two staffers red-faced. They were seen emptying garbage sacks and dumping other waste materials into an area which belongs to the Forest department.

The incident was immediately brought to the notice of the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC). “The matter was investigated and it was found that the two staffers are new recruits and had no information about the rules. The hotel management has been warned to ensure there is no littering,” said forest department officials. 

Locals point out that Nandi Hills has a fragile eco-system. “We are already tired of tourists littering the place. Volunteer groups regularly clear all the plastic bottles and garbage, but the mess remains,” they said. The volunteer groups were formed by noted environmentalist Dr AN Yellappa Reddy. The volunteers said the incident came to light because of the video, though tourists must be adding their own litter in the area. 

“One peek down the railings of the cliff, and one can see liquor and water bottles, chips and biscuit packets, clothes, soap and shampoo packets and other waste strewn around. With footfall increasing, the district administration should ensure there is cleanliness and strict penal action is taken. The cliff point from where the incident has been captured is open.

There are many other such places. More guards should be stationed, and carrying of eatables and bottles should be restricted. The hotel and restaurant management should be warned,” say locals.  Reacting to this, KSTDC Managing Director Vijay Sharma said: “The two staffers are new and not aware of our rules. This is a one-off incident. They have been taken to task and made to clear the garbage.”  

