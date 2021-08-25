Rs 66 lakh for pup! Cameroon national arrested for swindling Uttarakhand woman

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 50-year-old woman from Dehradun ended up paying Rs 66 lakh for a Golden Retriever pup, in an alleged cyberfraud by a Cameroon national residing in Bengaluru. The accused, Ding Bobga Clowes alias Bobby Ibrahim, was arrested by Uttarakhand police after the victim lodged a police complaint. Clowes was taken to Dehradun, where he was remanded in judicial custody.

DSP (STF), Uttarakhand, Ankush Mishra said the victim lodged a complaint after she lost Rs 66 lakh to online fraud by Clowes. “She wanted to buy a Golden Retriever pup online, priced at Rs 15,000, as a birthday gift for her daughter. She was trapped by Clowes, who brainwashed her into paying Rs 66 lakh in stages, after he claimed breeding charges, transport tax, customs and other charges,” Mishra told TNIE.

“He first asked her to make some payment online, then kept asking her to pay more towards some fraudulent expenses. When she became suspicious and asked him to return the money, he told her to pay more money to get her entire money back,” he added. STF SP Ajay Singh said they recovered electronic gadgets, more than a dozen mobile phones, sim cards, ATM cards, laptops and other electronic devices from the accused.