Snacks unit blast claims two more lives

BENGALURU: A day after a boiler exploded at a condiments manufacturing unit, two of the injured succumbed at Victoria Hospital on Tuesday morning, taking the toll to four. The deceased have been identified as Dhanalakshmi (52) and Sachin (41), who were said to be critical after the incident, which occurred at Gopalapura on Magadi Main Road on Monday. Two workers were charred to death on the spot.

According to a senior police officer, doctors declared the death of Sachin, a partner in MM Food Products which owns the unit, and Dhanalakshmi, an employee, in the early hours of Tuesday. Meanwhile, the condition of an injured employee, Shanthi, remains critical.

The postmortem of Sachin and Dhanalakshmi was conducted on Tuesday, while police are waiting for the families of Manish Kumar (20) and Sourav (21) to arrive from their native Bihar, to proceed with their postmortem.

“We are looking for the owner, Vijay Mehta, who is absconding since the mishap. Both Sachin and Mehta hail from Rajasthan and launched the food manufacturing unit 15 years ago,” the officer said.