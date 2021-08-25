STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WFH for Bengaluru Metro? IT companies protest, government backs off

IT professionals, as well as other professionals employed in the IT Parks along the ORR Road, have tagged IT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on social media with newspaper clippings of the issue. 

Namma metro, bengaluru

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS))

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After outrage from a considerable number of IT employees over the recent advisory regarding work from home for IT firms on Outer Ring Road till December 2022, the state government issued another communication stating that the previous one was only an advisory and not an indication of any delays in completing Metro works. 

This letter from E V Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Electronics, IT, BT, Science and Technology, addressed to the Regional Director of National Association of Software and Service Companies stressed that it was “issued as an information about the planned construction work and is to be treated only as an advisory for the consideration of the industry.”

The letter further said that Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is focusing on completing the Namma Metro project on time with minimum inconvenience to employees, who want to commute for work or companies that are planning to return to work during the construction phase.  

IT professionals, as well as other professionals employed in the IT Parks along the ORR Road, have tagged IT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on social media with newspaper clippings of the issue. 

A top executive, requesting anonymity, said, “It has been 1.5 years that most of us have not seen the insides of our office. With the Covid cases going down and everything opening up, people of my team were actually looking forward to getting back to work.”

What has really annoyed many is that the advisory is not due to Covid, but traffic issues. “Why did BMRCL not use the last 18 months, when roads were deserted, to complete the construction work on this stretch?” he questioned.  

