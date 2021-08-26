It’s race against time to finish Mysuru Road-Kengeri Line Metro works before launch

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Workers are racing against time and trying to complete the last-minute works at the six new Metro stations of the Mysuru Road-Kengeri Line, which is slated to launch on Sunday. The New Indian Express visited the 7.5 km Reach 2 Extension Line, which will have the elevated stations of Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattanagere, Kengeri Bus Terminal and Kengeri.

Contractors working across the stations were confident about being able to finish the works on time. Electrical works, testing of Automatic Fare Collection gates, checks inside the Station Controller Room and other cleaning works are moving at a feverish pace. Although, Kengeri Bus Terminal Metro station is lagging far behind, with one of the parking lots set to take at least another one and a half months to be complete.

Work on the lots at both Kengeri and Kengeri Bus Terminal stations have just begun. While the smaller one at Kengeri is expected to be ready, the two-level lot in the basement of the Kengeri Bus Terminal, which is expected to house 250 two-wheelers and 250 cars, is nowhere near completion.A S Prabhu, a contractor with ETA, told TNIE, “One of the levels, the upper basement can be completed. But the lower basement will be ready only after 1.5 months,” and added that the parking space for cars will be readied first.

Anjum Parwez, BMRCL Managing Director assured that all works will be finished before Sunday and added that he will check on the progress of the parking lot at Kengeri Bus Terminal. The MD also said that trains will operate along the new stretch only with a 10-minute interval.

