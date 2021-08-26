STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

It’s race against time to finish Mysuru Road-Kengeri Line Metro works before launch

Contractors working across the stations were confident about being able to finish the works on time.

Published: 26th August 2021 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

Work on signboards at Kengeri Bus Terminal Metro Station is yet to be completed. Right: Only minor final works are left at Jnanabharathi Metro Station | S Lalitha

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Workers are racing against time and trying to complete the last-minute works at the six new Metro stations of the Mysuru Road-Kengeri Line, which is slated to launch on Sunday. The New Indian Express visited the 7.5 km Reach 2 Extension Line, which will have the elevated stations of Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattanagere, Kengeri Bus Terminal and Kengeri. 

Contractors working across the stations were confident about being able to finish the works on time. Electrical works, testing of Automatic Fare Collection gates, checks inside the Station Controller Room and other cleaning works are moving at a feverish pace. Although, Kengeri Bus Terminal Metro station is lagging far behind, with one of the parking lots set to take at least another one and a half months to be complete.

Work on the lots at both Kengeri and Kengeri Bus Terminal stations have just begun. While the smaller one at Kengeri is expected to be ready, the two-level lot in the basement of the Kengeri Bus Terminal, which is expected to house 250 two-wheelers and 250 cars, is nowhere near completion.A S Prabhu, a contractor with ETA, told TNIE, “One of the levels, the upper basement can be completed. But the lower basement will be ready only after 1.5 months,” and added that the parking space for cars will be readied first. 

Anjum Parwez, BMRCL Managing Director assured that all works will be finished before Sunday and added that he will check on the progress of the parking lot at Kengeri Bus Terminal. The MD also said that trains will operate along the new stretch only with a 10-minute interval. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Namma Metro bengaluru metro
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp