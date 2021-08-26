Long screen hours lead to myopia, squint eye in kids

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The pandemic is affecting children in a different way now. Increased screen time due to online classes has led to the onset and progression of myopia (near-sightedness) and ‘squint eye’ among schoolchildren, say ophthalmologists. There is reportedly a two-fold increase in paediatric numbers.

Doctors of Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital at a press conference pointed to a doubling of cases of myopia among children aged 8-16 years, compared to pre-pandemic times. With an increase in screen time, be it online classes or online games, cases of eye problems have increased. During pre-pandemic times, doctors saw 10-15 per cent of children coming in with eye issues, however, the number has gone up to 30-40 per cent, with problems like squint eye, dry eyes, conjunctivitis, myopia, styes and others.

Dr Rakesh Seenappa, Consultant Ophthalmologist, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, said, “Long-term use of digital screens can cause dryness of eyes, near-sightedness, squint and allergies. There is faster tear evaporation, which leads to dryness in eyes, making patients rub them constantly. This causes changes in corneal curvature, and leads to increase in power. Dryness can also trigger eye allergies, which makes children rub their eyes even more. It leads to a myopic shift as the child grows, and high myopia at an early age.”

Dr Seenappa said he has seen children as young as 6 years suffering from myopia. “Children who spend more than four hours a day in front of a bright screen, are most at risk of myopia and squint eye, especially those who don’t take frequent breaks. Ideally, children should maintain a distance of 33cm from bigger screens like laptops, computers and television. This is not possible with mobile phones, leading to eye problems.” Doctor advised parents to keep a check on children and monitor screen time, to ensure they take breaks every 20 minutes, and also encourage outdoor activities.