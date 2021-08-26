Nandi Hills out of bounds for tourists after landslip

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

CHIKKABALLAPUR: Heavy rain on Tuesday night triggered landslide on the famous Nandi Hills. However, tourists atop the hills were brought down safely by steps. Meanwhile, tourists will not be allowed atop the famous hills until the road is cleared and the damaged road is repaired by the public works department.

Speaking to The New Indian Express on Wednesday, Chikkaballapur Deputy Commissioner R Latha, who visited the spot, said the landslide occurred at the 10th curve of the hill following heavy overnight rain on Tuesday.

Earthmovers were pressed into service to remove uprooted trees and clear the mud on Wednesday morning. While the road was cleared, it will take some time to repair the damaged road and until then, tourist will not be allowed on the famous tourist spot in the capital city’s proximity, the DC said.

SP Mithun Kumar said additional police have been deployed at the Nandi check-posts and boards mentioning the closure of the road will be put up. As the news about the landslide at the famous hills spread, locals and many from Bengaluru reached the spot on their two-wheelers to click pictures and shoot videos. Police had a tough time in controlling them.

Tourists panic

The landslide triggered panic among tourists staying in hotels and guesthouses atop the hills. However, officials ensured that all the 30 tourists were brought down.

Bookings cancelled

Sources said bookings at the guesthouses and hotels atop the hills have been cancelled for

the next 10 days.