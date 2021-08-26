STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tech talk

To aid students who lack access to quality education, the family of late doyen Dr Rajkumar has introduced a learning app

Published: 26th August 2021

By Sanath Prasad 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dr Rajkumar, the matinee idol of Kannada cinema, had little access to quality education. In fact, one of the reasons he couldn’t pursue his higher studies was due to the lack of financial stability during his early days. To ensure every aspiring student gets accessible education, the Rajkumar family has now launched the Dr Rajkumar’s Learning App that aims to make education ‘accessible and affordable’ to every student across India. 

Grandson of Dr Rajkumar, Yuvarajkumar, who is also one of the co-founders of the app, says, “My grandfather had no access to good quality education. Due to the poor economic condition back then, he could manage to study only upto Class 3. However, he wanted equal education for all and ensured everybody gets an opportunity to study and make a prosperous career.” 

The app has, so far, garnered close to one lakh users since the day of its launch, last week, according to Yuvarajkumar. “The app has users from all districts in Karnataka, including Vijayapura, Mysuru, Bengaluru, Raichur, among others. Students in the rural side have very little access to quality education.

Through the app, we aim to reach out to such students using a practical model of teaching. It includes story boards, visual effects, and much more,” says Yuvarajkumar. He also believes that competing with other popular edu-tech apps always brings out a healthy product.

With many ed-tech apps making tall claims of high-paying jobs, the Dr Rajkumar’s Learning App, however, attempts to merely bridge the gap between students and access to education. “Our business model is different. The idea is to reach out to places where there are no schools or colleges. However, we cannot replace the physical experience of learning. But we are trying to ensure that online education too, has a personal touch,” explains Yuvarajkumar.

The app offers micro and macro-level training in categories like UPSC, second PU, KPSC, SSLC, in addition to having a ‘Kannada kali’ option that aims to help non-Kannadigas learn the basics of conversing in the local language. Moreover, the developers are also holding discussions on introducing training courses for film studies as well. 
(The app is available on   Google Playstore)  

HOW IT WORKS 
Once  you download the Dr Rajukumar’s Learning App, you have to enter personal details, after which you can select the course (Kannada kali/SSLC/UPSC/II PU etc) you need additional help with.  You can access test papers & question papers from previous years on subjects of your choice.

