Discussing side-effects of Covid vaccine for 12-18 years age group: BBMP chief

Published: 27th August 2021 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Regular talks are being held with the paediatric experts committee and the technical advisory committee about the management of the third wave and the opening of schools and colleges, said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Thursday.

He said, “So far, no talks or trials have been conducted for those below 12 years of age. Discussions with experts and the government are being held on the vaccination for those aged between 12-18 years, the side-effects, the trials and other issues. Hence, while checking is being done at all government educational institutions to ensure that staffers are vaccinated and premises are sanitised, the same should be done at private institutions also.” 

He asserted that family members and staffers of educational institutions must ensure they are jabbed and display their vaccination details also.

“Preparation for the third wave is being done as per the recommendations of the paediatric committee,” he added.

On the issue of the financial irregularities and supply of sweaters to schoolchildren, Gupta said the work was executed by the handlooms development corporation, hence quality should not be an issue.

“Details are being sought from the education department, if there are any irregularities before taking any action,” he added.

Speaking about the festive season ahead, he said, so far, 75 per cent of citizens have taken the first dose and efforts are on to ensure second dose vaccination too.

Strict vigil is being kept in the border districts and testing in Bengaluru has been intensified. 

On the issue of protests by opposition parties on the taxing, zoning and penalties, Gupta said the state government will take a decision on that.

