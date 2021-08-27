In a first, Star Air connects Bengaluru with Jamnagar 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Star Air launched its new triweekly service from Kempegowda International Airport to Jamnagar on Thursday under the UDAN (Ude desh ka Aam Nagrik or Regional Connectivity) scheme.

The maiden flight with 40 passengers on board, left KIA at 6.35 am and reached Jamangar at 8.50 am. Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia launched it virtually from New Delhi, while Poonam Maadam, MP of Jamnagar, launched it at the local airport.

C A Bopanna, Head, Airport Services, Star Air told TNIE, “We are the first airline in the country to fly this route. The Embrar 145 aircraft used for business purposes abroad. It is unique for not having middle seats.”