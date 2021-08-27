School fee monitoring: Parents want govt to set up fee panel

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Seeking the government’s intervention in fixing school fees, parents have reiterated their demand for constitution of a fee monitoring committee this year, like that formed in some states.

“Such committees have been formed in Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. We had sought the formation of such a committee from the previous regime as well, and will place the demand before the current Chief Minister and Education Minister,” parents told The New Indian Express.

A representative of a parents’ body said that they’re pushing for a relief of 50 per cent tuition fees this year. Schools are demanding pending fees of last year for admissions this year, parents alleged.

“There have been instances of threats by schools and blocking of classes due to pending fees. Parents are approaching the Karnataka Child Rights Commission for redressal. While the government has passed orders asking schools not to force parents to pay fees, local officials are not responding properly to complaints,” said Chidanand, from Voice of Parents.