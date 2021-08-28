Karnataka awaits central legislation on NEP

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While there is widespread criticism over the New Education Policy (NEP) lacking a legal platform, Commissioner Pradeep P said that a taskforce was created in March 2020. “Three changes were needed -- legislative, financial and adminsitrative/academic,” he said.

For legislative changes, he said that a draft legislation is in progress for the implementation of four verticals, which also include legislation and grants. However, central legislations are also awaited, and state legislation will be structured accordingly.

Minister of Higher Education Dr CN Ashwath Narayan too did not give a timeframe for the implementation of state legislation. Meanwhile, Pradeep said that universities can make academic changes at their level by making regulations.

He further added that model regulation is being prepared for all universities. If the varsities decide to make necessary changes, they can be made in the syndicate and academic council, which the government will approve.

Further about the legislation that is to be being discussed to implemented in the state, Pradeep said that under it, there will be separate councils for primary and higher education. Under them, the councils will have four verticals - regulation, grants council, standard setting and accreditation system.