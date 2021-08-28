(N)oodles of creativity

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Noodle shakshuka

Ingredients

1 tsp oil

1/2 onion, finely chopped

1/2 tomato, finely chopped

2 tbsp chopped capsicum

2-3 mushrooms, sliced thinly

1 pack Maggi Masala/ Koka Masala

Water as per package instructions

1 egg

Chopped coriander for topping

Method

1. Heat oil in a six-inch pan.

2. Add the onion and cook for 2-3 minutes.

3. Add the tomato, capsicum, mushrooms and the masala that came with the instant noodles.

4. Cook for two minutes and then add noodles and water. Mix well.5. Let this mixture cook for approx. 1 and 1/2 minutes till the noodles soften. 6. Crack an egg in the middle and cover. Cook this for another 1-2 minutes till the egg is set.6. Top with coriander and serve immediately.

- Richa Gupta (@my_foodstory on Instagram)

Dan Dan noodles

Ingredients

For Dan Dan sauce

1 tbsp peanut butter

1.5 tbsp chilli oil

2 tbsp light soy sauce

1 garlic clove, minced

1/2 tsp Sichuan pepper powder

100 ml chicken / veg broth

For mince topping

1/2 tbsp sesame oil

125 gm chicken / pork / veg protein mince

1 tbsp Hoisin sauce

1 tbsp chicken / veg broth

1/2 tsp Sichuan pepper powder

To assemble

2 tsp toasted peanuts

1 tbsp scallions

Chilli oil to taste

Noodles

250 gm noodles

- Tazeen Ismail (@ thelittlebakeryBLR on Instagram)

Cheesy Curried Noodles

Ingredients

2 chicken Maggi

2 tbsp butter

1 egg

1 cheese slice

1/2 green chilli

curry leaves as required

Method

1. Boil water for cooking your noodles, use 2.5 cups for 2 packets

2. Add the noodles and cook till al dente

3. Break the cheese slice and add into to the boiling mix.

4. Once the cheese has melted, add in the flavour packets and mix well

5. In a separate frying pan, add one tablespoon of butter and let it brown

6. Crack the egg in the browned butter and let the whites cook till the edges become crunchy

7. Serve the noodles in a bowl or a plate and add the egg over it, placing it carefully so as to

not break the yolk

8. You can use chilli oil or a hot sauce such as a Sriracha to increase the heat to suit the weather

9. Temper and season the remaining butter with green chillies and curry leaves

10. Pour over the egg and the noodles evenly

11. Finish with a garnish of curry leaves for a rich aroma and some colour, serve hot

- Aarzu Sadana, @ pressurecooker.zu on Instagram