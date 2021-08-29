Bengaluru records zero Covid-19 deaths

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the second time in the last four days, Bengaluru Urban did not record any Covid-19 deaths on Saturday. On August 23 too, no deaths were reported in the city while on August 24, the city recorded 11 deaths, followed by three deaths on August 25 and two deaths each on August 26 and 27.

Bengaluru added 310 new cases on Saturday. Across the state, there were 1,229 fresh cases and 13 deaths. As regards Covid cases per million across states, Goa (1,18,382), Kerala (1,10,892) and Puducherry (98,300) top the chart. Karnataka has 41,865 cases per million.