Post-Covid issues lingering in patients even after a year, says study

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Recovered Covid-19 patients face post Covid problems even after a year of recovery, a study covering 1,276 patients in Wuhan, China, has revealed.

Health professionals in Bengaluru concur that they had seen patients who were infected during the first wave still complaining of post-Covid-19 problems.

The study, titled ‘One year outcomes in hospital survivors with Covid-19, a longitudinal cohort study’, was published in the Lancet Journal.

It was found that more than one in three patients deal with shortness of breath even after 12 months.

Individuals who had recovered from Covid were found to be less healthy than those not infected. Lung impairment persisted up to 12 months in those who had severe Covid infection.

The study also found that most of the patients dealt with anxiety or depression even 12 months after recovery. Patients also dealt with problems related to mobility, pain, discomfort and fatigue or muscle weakness.

Dr Anoop Amarnath, Head, Scientific Board and Chairman-Geriatric Medicine, Manipal Hospitals, and member of the state’s Covid-19 Critical Care Support Team, said many patients experience weakness and tiredness, which is known as ‘post-Covid asthenia’.

“During follow-ups, patients who had tested positive during the first wave were found to be dealing with problems like fatigue, loss of appetite, reduced exercising capacity even after a year. Many also faced psycho-social problems like anxiety and depression. In order to treat post-Covid asthenia, nutritional supplements and hydration are suggested. As for the psycho-social part, support therapy is given,” he said.

Commenting on why the 30-60 year age group is more affected, he said, “This age group being more active, they tend to realise that they were much more active earlier and are now not able to perform activities at the same levels. The 60-plus age group dealing with this problem may not really get to know.”

Dr Vivek Anand Padegal, Director-Pulmonology, Fortis Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road, said he had seen patients last year who are symptomatic.

“At six months, we see many patients still dealing with issues, but by one year, it settles down.”

During the first wave, the Delta variant hadn’t been detected.

With many people being infected by it during the second wave, instances of post-Covid problems might increase after 6-12 months, he warned.