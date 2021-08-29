STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Postal department to release special covers on 42 GI tags of Karnataka

To showcase the unique features of Karnataka, the postal department plans to bring out special covers on all the 42 Geographical Indication (GI) tags of the State.

Pic of special postal cover of GI tagged Shankarapura Mallige which was released on October 13, 2019. (Photo | Express)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To showcase the unique features of Karnataka, the postal department plans to bring out special covers on all the 42 Geographical Indication (GI) tags of the State. They will be displayed at all airports in the State.

Appemidi Mango, Coorg Arabica Coffee, Devanahalli Pomello, Gulbarga Tur Dal, Byadagi Chilli, Sirsi Supari, Bangalore Rose Onion, Mysore Sandal Soap and Dharwad Peda are among the iconic products.

A senior postal official told The New Sunday Express, “We plan to release 20 such covers before August 31, while another 16 would be released by September-end. The department has already released six of them.” Special covers have already been released on Molakalmuru sarees, Udupi Mallige, Mysore Mallige, Ilkal sarees, Udupi Mattu Gulla Brinjal and Mysuru traditional paintings. 

While 10 of them are likely to be released at the Bengaluru GPO, the rest would be at the locations they are from.  Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, Sharda Sampath said, “These covers are being released under the Atma Nirbhar scheme. The idea is to popularise them among public, which will in turn boost their sale.” 

Anywhere between 2,000 to 3,000 postal covers of each product is being planned and their sale can fetch a small profit for the postal department. “The cost of releasing them is being sponsored by those manufacturing them or leaders in the district from where they originate,” she said. The postal covers will be available at the four philatelic bureaus in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mysuru and Belagavi and on the e-post office.

