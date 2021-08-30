STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Auto driver held for harassing minor girl in Bengaluru

A senior police officer said that Keerthi was stalking the girl since the last few days, when she was on her way home from school.

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Peenya police on Sunday arrested an 18-year-old auto-rickshaw driver for allegedly misbehaving with a minor school girl. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon, when the girl was on her way home from school. Some of the her friends who noticed the incident, alerted her parents. The accused has been identified as Keerthi, a college dropout and resident of RMC Yard. 

A senior police officer said that Keerthi was stalking the girl since the last few days, when she was on her way home from school. On Saturday, he followed her and harassed her in full public view. The girl started crying and shouted for help, prompting passersby to come to her aid. In the meantime, the accused ran away. The entire incident was captured by a CCTV camera nearby. When her parents came to know about the incident, they approached Peenya police. 

The police verified the footage and traced the accused on Sunday afternoon and arrested him. During investigation, the police found that Keerthi had also been warned by the girl’s parents to stay away from their daughter. He, however, had ignored their warnings. He has been booked under the POCSO Act.

