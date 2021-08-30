MTB appeals for Metro till Hoskote

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Small-scale Industries Minister MTB Nagaraj appealed for metro connectivity from Bengaluru till Hoskote to help techies working at Whitefield, which houses many IT parks. Hoskote is 10km outside BBMP limits and is close to Whitefield.

He submitted a memorandum to Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who inaugurated the extended Bengaluru Metro line between Nayandahalli and Kengeri on Sunday. In his memorandum, Nagaraj stressed that Whitefield not only houses IT parks, but commercial and apartment complexes as well. The Metro will also reduce traffic burden in the area as many people travel along this stretch.

He said that Hoskote is close to Malur, Nandagudi and Kolar industrial areas, where thousands are employed. This apart, an alternate road connecting Kempegowda International Airport passes through Hoskote. “In terms of real estate and other essentials, Bengaluru is costlier than Hoskote. That’s why a lot of people prefer staying there. The Metro will help them,” he said.