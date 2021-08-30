National-level bridge tourneys are now being played virtually amid COVID concerns

Shriya Rajachandra By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: R Venkatesh has been playing the game of bridge for over 27 years but now, he opts for its online version that he once used to turn to only for “practice sessions” and “casual games” with friends. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the game, which was included in the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games in 2018, has taken the online route. It has also been recognised as a sport by the International Olympic Committee.

“Now, even serious tournaments, at the national, international and local levels, have become online. This has democratised the game of bridge. It has found newer talents and has enabled players to play with more established people. Here, you can also record the game which makes it easier to analyse the deals,” says Venkatesh.

There’s been a boom with increasing numbers showing interest in the game in recent times. Mini Naidoo, a resident of Bengaluru, finds the growth “heartening”. Apart from actively playing tournaments, she is busy teaching people to play the game online. “It has caught on well; many people from abroad and in India are joining in,” says Naidoo, who isn’t missing the hassle of logistics involved with in-person games.

The daily, weekly and monthly tournaments have fostered team spirit and helped the bridge-playing community stick together in these times. For the first time, city-based player Sujata Puranik Rakhta, was able to participate in the premier league of the game online which was organised by the Karnataka State Bridge Association (KSBA). “Due to long hours of interactions on Zoom and Google Meet, people got the opportunity to know each other better,” she says, adding that the only drawback is that in online tournaments, “there’s always room to cheat.”

But as student Shubham Acharya puts it, for upcoming players, this pandemic has been a blessing in disguise, as it has helped connect with the fraternity, and has given aspiring players a platform to wrestle against professionals. “But then again, there is a certain atmosphere that you cannot replicate online, and not to forget, the good food - I miss that,” he adds.