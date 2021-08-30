STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

National-level bridge tourneys are now being played virtually amid COVID concerns

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the game, which was included in the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games in 2018, has taken the online route.

Published: 30th August 2021 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 01:27 AM   |  A+A-

While other sports may have suffered due to the pandemic, the game of bridge which has gone online, has flourished as a sport

While other sports may have suffered due to the pandemic, the game of bridge which has gone online, has flourished as a sport

By Shriya Rajachandra
Express News Service

BENGALURU: R Venkatesh has been playing the game of bridge for over 27 years but now, he opts for its online version that he once used to turn to only for “practice sessions” and “casual games” with friends. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the game, which was included in the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games in 2018, has taken the online route. It has also been recognised as a sport by the International Olympic Committee.

“Now, even serious tournaments, at the national, international and local levels, have become online. This has democratised the game of bridge. It has found newer talents and has enabled players to play with more established people. Here, you can also record the game which makes it easier to analyse the deals,” says Venkatesh.

There’s been a boom with increasing numbers showing interest in the game in recent times. Mini Naidoo, a resident of Bengaluru, finds the growth “heartening”. Apart from actively playing tournaments, she is busy teaching people  to play the game online. “It has caught on well; many people from abroad and in India are joining in,” says Naidoo, who isn’t missing the hassle of logistics involved with in-person games.

The daily, weekly and monthly tournaments have fostered team spirit and helped the bridge-playing community stick together in these times. For the first time, city-based player Sujata Puranik Rakhta, was able to participate in the premier league of the game online which was organised by the Karnataka State Bridge Association (KSBA). “Due to long hours of interactions on Zoom and Google Meet, people got the opportunity to know each other better,” she says, adding that the only drawback is that in online tournaments, “there’s always room to cheat.”

But as student Shubham Acharya puts it, for upcoming players, this pandemic has been a blessing in disguise, as it has helped connect  with the fraternity, and has given aspiring players a platform to wrestle against professionals. “But then again, there is a certain atmosphere that you cannot replicate online, and not to forget, the good food - I miss that,” he adds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
game of bridge covid 19
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp