PHANA to submit report onthird COVID wave preparedness

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Private Hospital and Nursing Association (PHANA) will submit a report prepared by an expert committee under Dr Hema Divakar and a team of specialists, outlining the details about preparedness for third wave on Monday to Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

The recommendations by the team include training healthcare workers in private hospitals and vaccine advocacy. The committee has decided to link the PHANA bed portal to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s bed portal for uploading the status of beds. It will further enhance telemedicine services, admission and discharges will be uploaded immediately on the portal.

The report added recommendations like appointment of an operation task force, bed capacity plan, infection prevention team, developing advanced plans to handle critical patients and incorporation of advanced therapies like mechanical ventilation and ECMO.

Mainly, it was pointed out that all the private hospitals need to carry out vaccination drives. “The hospitals need to address vaccine hesitancy and carry out inoculation drives. Employees of private companies or factories can be vaccinated at one such drive. This will help cover most of the population,” said Dr Hema Divakar, consultant ObGyn and Medical Director, Divakar’s Speciality Hospital.