18 more students test positive for Covid in KGF nursing college

By Express News Service

KOLAR: Health and Family Welfare Commissioner KV Thrilok Chandra on Monday instructed Kolar District Health Officer Dr Jagdeesh to issue notice to the management of Noorunnisa Institute of Nursing, seeking details of 33 students from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, who tested Covid-positive.

Dr Jagdeesh was instructed to submit a detailed report after collecting all the RT-PCR test reports of the students who had arrived from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, and the health status of the other students.

Chandra said a check will be carried out in all nursing and other institutions in Kolar district to find out whether any student has arrived from Kerala, Tamil Nadu or any other state. On Sunday, 15 students had tested positive in the college, and all the students were tested. On Monday, another 18 students tested positive. Of the 33 students, 30 were shifted to BGML Hospital and three students to the district SNR Hospital. ENS