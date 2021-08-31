STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengalureans demand Ganesha festival as community event

Cite reasons like opening of schools, colleges, offices, vax coverage   
 

Published: 31st August 2021

Ganesha Chaturthi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Not just right-wingers or politicians and party workers who are demanding that Gowri-Ganesha festivities be held in public places, many citizens and activists are also joining the chorus.

They are citing reasons like Covid-19 cases coming down, many having taken at least one vaccine jab and people getting back to offices. “When travel and many other activities have opened up, and even educational institutions are open, why can’t the government allow Ganesha Chaturthi as a community event?” asked an activist.

The demand has come at a time when the government is yet to take a final decision on how the festivities should be held. On the advice of experts, the government is not keen to allow public gatherings, and is also being cautious after learning from Kerala’s Onam experience which led to a big rise in cases. 

The issue of whether to permit community Ganesha festivities has become a subject of debate among many citizens. Some say that last year also, it was a low-key affair and some permissions were given, and it could be done this year too, but others are demanding stern restrictions as the third wave is forecast to be more problematic. 

In the meantime, BBMP is continuing with its exercise of issuing public restrictions and guidelines for the festival, and telling all RWAs, apartment complexes, housing and commercial societies that no public gathering has been permitted.  

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said no public gatherings are permitted so far, as per government orders. At a meeting with the Chief Minister and officials, BBMP officials suggested that public gatherings should not be allowed for the festivities, as cases could rise. The officials also reason that not every one in the city is vaccinated and the weather is also not conducive, and could lead to a rise in cases. 

