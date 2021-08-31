Colour me happy

Anila Kurian By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Elinor Ulman, the founder of ‘The Bulletin of Art Therapy’, rightly said, “Art is the meeting ground of the world inside and the world outside.” No doubt, art has been the major source of consolation to many as it has helped them to turn to their worst moments. Likewise, in Bengaluru, several city dwellers have found solace after visiting The Firefly Terrace located in Jayanagar Block II. Recently, an 84-year-old woman visited the art space and created a mosaic work which was an eye-catcher.

Started by Manasa Boggaram, a former corporate employee, The Firefly Terrace is a space where one can paint, bedazzle and create craft as per your liking. It is open to all age groups. During her everyday travel from Jayanagar to Domlur for work, she often used to question herself as to why there isn’t a place for people where they can sit, paint and doodle around with their creative skills. After seeing cafes where people can work in a different space and environment to break the monotony, and the lurking question in her mind made her realise the existence of a gap that needs to be filled. This led to the birth of The Firefly Terrace two months ago.

Though she started the business to reach out to kids, it was her mother who said “adults like to have fun too”. “She pitched that it’s a great space to bring her girlfriends as well and have a kitty party. So I started thinking in that direction and made The Firefly Terrace, a space for all age groups,” Boggaram adds. According to Boggaram, the philosophy of the space is that it provides materials, help the customers understand the technicalities and lets them explore their creative side. The activities include acrylic pouring, mosaic, macrame, do-it-yourself activities and other embellishments on canvas, coasters and tray painting, glass painting and sun-catchers.

Boggaram has also collaborated with other artists to conduct art workshops. “The online workshops have worked out well for us. We have conducted a resin and embroidery workshop at the store so far. Hopefully, when things start looking better, we will be able to conduct more,” she says, adding that several families drop in to inquire about the store. “Men who visit The Firefly Terrace, initially, say that it’s not their cup of tea but they end up joining and having a blast,” she says with pride.

The art space is also open to children with learning disabilities. Functioning on an appointment basis, The Firefly Terrace can accommodate up to 10 people. The materials used are “non-toxic and is therefore safe for children”. Boggaram hopes to make this space as inclusive as possible. Recently, a mental health worker visited the space and found it to be a great stress-buster. “She mentioned that colours and artwork are a great way to de-stress. She is looking forward to coming in again,” Boggaram adds.

They’ve been getting inquiries from people outside Bengaluru who want to try out their offers. “Right now, we deliver the art kits across the country. There was a recent order from Chennai and Kerala,” she concludes.

(The Firefly Terrace is located in Jayanagar, 2nd block. For details check @thefireflyterrace on Instagram)