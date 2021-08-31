Sanction for 2,711 houses cancelled, report sought

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) chairman and former Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda directed officials of the Bengaluru zilla panchayat to submit details on cancellation of 2,711 houses allotted under various housing schemes in the city.

Gowda said of the 4,579 houses allotted for Bengaluru ZP, 1,739 houses have been handed over to beneficiaries, and 2,711 houses constructed under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Scheme have been cancelled. Gowda sought an explanation in this regard from the officials.

He questioned the officials as to why the beneficiaries did not make use of the scheme. “Was there any laxity on the part of the officials? This will be probed and the guilty will be punished,” he said, directing the officials to provide him with the details in 10 days.