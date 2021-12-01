Don’t pay heed to lockdown rumours: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid the increasing Covid-19 clusters, especially in educational institutions in the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday reiterated that there is no proposal before the government to impose a lockdown. He also appealed to people not to pay heed to rumours.

“There is no question of imposing a lockdown now. Normal life should go on and we appeal to everyone to strictly follow Covid norms” the CM told media persons in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Institutions and organisations which organise programmes where there are big crowds should ensure that people adhere to Covid norms, he added.

The government is keeping a close watch on the clusters and those who tested positive, as well as the primary contacts, will again be tested after seven days.