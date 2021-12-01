STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘I had back-to-back projects during lockdown’

...says Bollywood singer Benny Dayal, who will be  performing in Bengaluru for the first time since the pandemic

Published: 01st December 2021 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Benny Dayal (Express Photo).

By Anila Kurian
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you’re a fan of songs like Pappu Can’t Dance from Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Locha-e-Ulfat from 2 States, or the title song of Hrithik Roshan-starrer Bang Bang, then get ready to put on your dancing shoes. The singer, Benny Dayal, of these popular Bollywood songs is coming to Bengaluru soon. 

It’s extra special because this will be Dayal’s first public performance after the pandemic hit in 2020. Organised by Envision and SteppinOut by Dineout, the event is at UB City on December 18. “Bengaluru has always been a special place and I love the audience here. I keep visiting Bengaluru quite often as my brother and sister-in-law stay here. But if you ask me what my favourite places are to hang out, I don’t have any,” he says with a laugh. Speaking to us from Mumbai, he says, “I’m a homebody. So, even when I come there, it’s usually for work or to spend time with my family at home.” 

The singer is known not just his for Bollywood songs but also for his voice which he has lent to numerous films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Gujarati and Marathi works. He recently sang Olavaagidhe from Ninna Sanihake, composed by Raghu Dixit. “I also sang Vaada Machaney for the OTT release Meenakshi Sundareshwar,” says the singer.

But he has been busy since the pandemic, working out of his home studio in Mumbai, hosting various virtual concerts. “There wasn’t too much time for anything else. I kept working and there were back-to-back projects taking place. So it didn’t feel like work had slowed down at all,” Dayal explains. 

The pandemic allowed him to spend time at home with his wife, Catherine Dayal, making Instagram reels. Be it short fashion videos, dance videos or partaking in trends, the couple continued to make some fun content for their followers. 

When we ask him about his upcoming projects, Dayal keeps mum. “The most I can say right now is that I’ve been working and there are a lot of individual projects happening along with film projects,” he says, adding, “Right now, I’m just working on these and looking forward to the New Year. And no, my only resolution for New Year is not to make one.”

IN STORE

  • Bang Bang from Bang Bang
  • Badtameez Dil from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
  • Jai Jai Shiv Shankar from War
  • Let’s Nacho from Kapoor & Sons
