STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Locals suspect poisoning after monkey deaths

However, the veterinarians stated that the animal was brought dead. The second dead monkey was removed from the rear of an apartment complex in the locality only on Monday evening. 

Published: 01st December 2021 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Monkey

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The death of two monkeys in Basaveshwara Nagar, a residential area, has got residents, animal rescuers and conservationists questioning the attitude of the Forest Department staffers who had claimed that the issue should be handled by the forest wing of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

Animal rescuers and veterinarians also alleged that till Tuesday evening, the Forest Department had been  dragging its feet in sending the viscera samples of the dead monkeys to the Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals (IAHVB) for forensic analysis. 

Residents of the area had found two monkeys lethargically moving around on Sunday and informed animal rescuers. The rescuers were able to save one of them and send it to an animal shelter in Kengeri for medical attention. 

However, the veterinarians stated that the animal was brought dead. The second dead monkey was removed from the rear of an apartment complex in the locality only on Monday evening. “It is not possible that only two could have died. There could be many others also, but the Forest Department is not checking or doing anything. They are simply passing the buck. So we are searching for more carcasses,” said Bhagya, a local. 

Rescuers and locals claim that it is a clear case of man-animal conflict. They also suspect that the animals may have been fed poisoned food by restaurants and hotel staffers in the vicinity. Dr Nawaz Shariff, chief veterinarian, People For Animals, said the viscera samples are being sent for forensic analysis. 

Clinally it looks to be a case of poisoning and since it is a medico-legal case, a registered government recognised lab must conduct the forensic analysis. He added that only one animal was brought to the hospital for treatment and its vital organs were failing, despite all medical emergency treatment.  Ravishankar S S, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Bengaluru Urban, said that normally they do not deal with such cases in urban areas, but this case is being examined in detail. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp