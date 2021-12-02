Gang of seven held for robbery

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Halasuru Gate police have arrested a gang of seven people who had allegedly robbed 5.593 kg of gold ingots worth Rs 2.56 crore from a bullion trader. The arrested are Mohammed Farhan (23) of Sarvajna Nagar, Mohammed Hussain (35) of Nagawara Main Road, Mohammed Arif (34) and Azam (39), both from Venkateshpura, Shahid Ahmed (24) of Kushal Nagar, Umesh (54) of RT Nagar and Suhail Baig (24) of Govindapura.

Police said complainant Siddeshwar Haribha Shinde, who runs Samskar Enterprises in Nagarthapet, is a bullion trader. He and his staffer Suraj Srikanth Jadhav were bringing the gold from Attica Gold Company at Balekundri Circle, around 8.30 pm on November 19. While passing Cubbonpet, two miscreants on a bike attacked Shinde with a sword and sped away with the bag.

“Investigations revealed that one of the accused was working as a watchman at the Attica Gold Company and he was aware that Shinde used to buy gold in large quantities. On the day of the crime, he had informed the other accused that Shinde had come to buy gold,” the police added.

The police recovered 4,984 gram of gold worth Rs 2.25 crore and are investigating to recover the remaining 609.750 gram. “Among the accused, two have criminal cases, including murder and kidnap cases,” the police said.