STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Gang of seven held for robbery

The Halasuru Gate police have arrested a gang of seven people who had allegedly robbed 5.593 kg of gold ingots worth Rs 2.56 crore from a bullion trader.

Published: 02nd December 2021 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Halasuru Gate police have arrested a gang of seven people who had allegedly robbed 5.593 kg of gold ingots worth Rs 2.56 crore from a bullion trader. The arrested are Mohammed Farhan (23) of Sarvajna Nagar, Mohammed Hussain (35) of Nagawara Main Road, Mohammed Arif (34) and Azam (39), both from Venkateshpura, Shahid Ahmed (24) of Kushal Nagar, Umesh (54) of RT Nagar and Suhail Baig (24) of Govindapura.

Police said complainant Siddeshwar Haribha Shinde, who runs Samskar Enterprises in Nagarthapet, is a bullion trader. He and his staffer Suraj Srikanth Jadhav were bringing the gold from Attica Gold Company at Balekundri Circle, around 8.30 pm on November 19. While passing Cubbonpet, two miscreants on a bike attacked Shinde with a sword and sped away with the bag.

“Investigations revealed that one of the accused was working as a watchman at the Attica Gold Company and he was aware that Shinde used to buy gold in large quantities. On the day of the crime, he had informed the other accused that Shinde had come to buy gold,” the police added.

The police recovered 4,984 gram of gold worth Rs 2.25 crore and are investigating to recover the remaining 609.750 gram. “Among the accused, two have criminal cases, including murder and kidnap cases,” the police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp