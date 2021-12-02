Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Only those who have completed both doses of vaccination will be allowed inside malls, theatres and parks, and the order comes into force with immediate effects, said BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Wednesday.

The decision, based on the recommendations made by the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), was taken after Gupta met health department officials. Directions are also being issued to all schools to test at least 10 per cent of children for Covid once a month. Discussions will be held with hotel, vendor and resident associations to conduct regular tests and to convince their members to complete their full dosage.

BBMP Special Commissioner, Health, Dr KV Thrilok Chandra said that BBMP marshals, security and other staff at apartments, offices and other premises will be deployed to check whether the visitors are vaccinated.

“Everyone has their vaccination certificates on their smartphones. They have to show it before entry, along with the regular mandatory Covid screening. The decision has been taken as cases are fluctuating and new variants are emerging,” he said.

According to BBMP records, as on November 30, 1,40,20,978 doses have been administered. In all, 81,01,697 have taken the first dose and 59,19,281 the second.

More checks to ensure people are vaxxed

The meeting, which was held to review the preparedness and preventive strategies to tackle Omicron, also decided that checks would be intensified at offices and other premises to ensure that people have taken double vaccination.

Earlier in the day, Gaurav Gupta said that testing will be intensified on those with symptoms and random testing will be conducted at crowded places. More doctors and home guards will be deployed for testing, treatment and checks, he added.

As there i s an apprehension of Omicron entering the country, a close watch is being kept and the data of all domestic and international passengers is being collected. Focus is now on containment zones and clusters, he added.

Revised guidelines for int’l travellers