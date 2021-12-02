STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Weighty matters

Obesity is a chronic progressive disease that affects the body from head to toe. Here’s how you can evaluate your weight

Published: 02nd December 2021 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Obesity

For representational purposes

By Dr Mahesh Chikkachannappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Obesity is a disorder involving excessive body fat that increases the risk of health problems. Obesity and adolescence is not amenable to a single easily modified factor. Biological, cultural and environmental factors such as readily available high-density food choices impact youth-eating behaviours. Media devices and associated screen time makes physical activity a less optimal choice for children and adolescents. Obesity is preventable. Thus, identifying early determinants or ‘warning signs’ of future development of obesity is important.

Markers of obesity

Obesity is a chronic progressive disease that affects the body from head to toe. It can affect joints, limit your mobility, lungs, liver and reproductive health. Intake of excess calories or excess fat consumption and excess carbohydrate in the diet and inadequate physical activity are the main causes of obesity. It is considered a worldwide epidemic and the incidence of obesity among people has increased over the last few years.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the cases have become more evident. When the lockdown was in place, people were restricted from moving out of their homes, the sudden change in lifestyle, lack of physical activities and work from home culture has resulted in many people feeling anxious and depressed which  has led to an increase in unhealthy binge eating and indulging in bad habits in many. All these contribute to the development of obesity.

Understanding the ideal body weight

In India, being fat is considered a sign of prosperity and good health in many cultures. But one must understand that in order to be fit, your height and weight should be in proper proportion. Body Mass Index is a person’s weight in kilograms divided by the square of height in meters. It is used to check if your height matches your body weight. It determines the excess fat in the body and the status of weight in connection with the fat. The number differs for men and women. The calculator is helpful in focusing on the health issues and getting an idea about the body mass. One can calculate the BMI on its own or can do it online. Normal BMI starts from 18.5 kg/metre square to 25 kg/m2. If the number is less than 15 it means you are underweight. 25 to 30 BMI is regarded as overweight and, beyond 30 means you are obese.

(The writer is senior consultant — general, Laparoscopic & Bariatric Surgery, Aster CMI Hospital)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp