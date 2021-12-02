STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Where comfort meets style

Unable to find the right fit for trousers, this Delhi-based entrepreneur decided to start a brand herself; she will be bringing the lounging trousers to Bengaluru today

Lounge wear

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Quite often, women complain about not finding the right fitting trousers. Which is why Delhi-based Vandana Kohli decided to fill this gap with her brand, Tulip Comfortwear, which specialises in lounging trousers. Kohli is showcasing products from her brand, today. 

According to Kohli, who is also an author and filmmaker, she started the brand out of a need for comfortable trousers for herself. “I love trousers but I got to a point where I could not wear regular ones because they were plain uncomfortable. I had a couple of minor procedures and found it difficult to get back to my old trousers,” says Kohli, the sister of BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli. 

As a result of which, she started sampling materials with the help of a friend of hers. Kohli, who started the brand in March 2021, was clear about coming up with something that will keep women ‘free’ throughout the day, ones in which they can sleep or use for long travels. But she wanted to ensure they remain stylish.

“Women can lounge in them at home or wear them while meeting a friend. My idea is that a woman should be able to navigate any space without worrying that her clothes are weighing her down,” says Kohli, who has served as a member of the Board of Governors for the National Institute of Fashion Technology(2012-2019).

The trousers are priced at R1,600 onwards. “I feel once you are comfortable, you can explore your potential and go and do what you have to,” says Kohli, who has served on the jury for the National Film Awards(62nd and 66th) and has also authored the book, Hinge: (Re)Discovering Emotional and Mental Wellness.

This is the first time Kohli is displaying her collection in Bengaluru. Speaking about her expectations, she says, “I have been told that women here are on the move. We cater to women from every age group, so I’m looking forward to meeting a diverse group.”

(Vandana Kohli is exhibiting her collection from Tulip Comfortwear at Taj Westend, December 2)

